Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.60. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

