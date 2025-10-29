Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $347.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.22 and a 200 day moving average of $305.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

