Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

