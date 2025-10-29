Head to Head Analysis: Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paypoint and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypoint N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 44.93% 200.01% 29.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypoint 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mastercard 0 2 22 5 3.10

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paypoint and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $638.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Paypoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paypoint and Mastercard”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypoint $391.23 million 2.57 $24.49 million N/A N/A Mastercard $28.17 billion 18.16 $12.87 billion $14.83 38.15

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Paypoint.

Volatility and Risk

Paypoint has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Paypoint on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services. The segment offers its products under PayPoint One, eMoney, MultiPay, CashOut, and Direct Debits platforms. The Love2shop segment is involved in the provision of shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers; and Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

