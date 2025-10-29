Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,585 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

