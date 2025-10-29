Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 191,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $9,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,000. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,860 shares of company stock worth $39,622,978. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 232.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

