The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,893.95 and traded as high as GBX 4,174. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,100, with a volume of 11,473,678 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,965 target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,900 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,891.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,800.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,893.95. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

In other news, insider Neil Eady acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, for a total transaction of £49,992.25. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

