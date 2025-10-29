The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,182.04 and traded as low as GBX 1,160. The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,176, with a volume of 98,186,258 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 1,080 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

