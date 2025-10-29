Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.84 and traded as low as GBX 27.45. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 27.70, with a volume of 67,039,484 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

