MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.90 and traded as low as GBX 358. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 369, with a volume of 135,421 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £215.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.90.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Graham Prothero acquired 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50. Also, insider Stefan Allanson sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355, for a total value of £2,335.90. Insiders have bought 8,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,202 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

