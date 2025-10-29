Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.7480. Glencore shares last traded at $4.7480, with a volume of 3,292 shares traded.

Glencore Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Glencore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 246.0%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

