First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

