Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 687 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 231,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

