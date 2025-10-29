First National Trust Co Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.