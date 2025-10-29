Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

