Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Position Cut by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

