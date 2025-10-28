Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $309.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

