May Hill Capital LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

