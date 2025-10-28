Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,949 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Workday by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

