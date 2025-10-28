Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.97.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,727,948.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,323,807.30. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.36, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.