Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.15.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of COST opened at $929.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.34 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $944.24 and a 200-day moving average of $971.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

