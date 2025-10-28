Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,210 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,210 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 365,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.