GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 1,398 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

