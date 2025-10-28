Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

