GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 8,990 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

