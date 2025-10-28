May Hill Capital LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

May Hill Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.