Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. HSBC increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.38.

ISRG stock opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,324 shares of company stock worth $46,093,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

