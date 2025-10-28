Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

