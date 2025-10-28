iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

