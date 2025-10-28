Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,817 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of StoneX Group worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

