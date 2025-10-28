Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,704 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stag Industrial worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

In other news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 target price on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

