Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

