596,948 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

