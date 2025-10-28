May Hill Capital LLC Purchases 8,499 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MUFG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

