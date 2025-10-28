Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $158.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

