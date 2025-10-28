Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126,970 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,970 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 641,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,275,000 after buying an additional 544,457 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

