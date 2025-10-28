Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

