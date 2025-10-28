Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 400 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Accenture Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $251.03 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

