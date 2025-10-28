Brighton Jones LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

