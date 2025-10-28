Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after buying an additional 97,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

NYSE SPGI opened at $496.57 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

