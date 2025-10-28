Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

