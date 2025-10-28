MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $308.1620 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTG opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,406 shares of company stock worth $9,096,557. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 92.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,313,000 after buying an additional 3,041,446 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,398,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,931,000 after buying an additional 552,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 118.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 729,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 396,480 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,626.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 357,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 233,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

