Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 345,254 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 345,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $218,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $235.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

