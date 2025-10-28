Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,987 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 243,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

