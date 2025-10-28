Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Carrier Global worth $209,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 137.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

