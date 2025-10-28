Owens Corning Inc $OC Stake Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

