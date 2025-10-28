COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.21. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 47.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 38.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,345 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

