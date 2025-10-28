Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $461,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GPI opened at $419.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.00 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.00.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

