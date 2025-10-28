Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,583 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 70.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:NUE opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

