Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

